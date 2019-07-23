TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

A traffic stop made by a sheriff’s department deputy led to drug charges. River Wayne McLemore, 20, Pleasant Shade was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia on July 15.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Junior Fields, the officer stopped a black 1998 Nissan Frontier which Mclemore was driving. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana.

