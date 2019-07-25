OBIT: Mr. Bob Stamper
Mr. Bob Stamper, age 79, of the McClure’s Bend Community in Defeated Creek, died Wednesday afternoon, July 24, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. He is survived by: 3 sons, Mark Stamper and wife Monica of Ranger, Georgia, Michael Stamper and wife Jaye of Marietta, Georgia, Max Stamper and wife Jennifer of Woodstock, Georgia; 3 brothers, Richard Stamper, Paul Lamb and Greg Lamb all of Warren, Michigan; 7 grandchildren.
Mr. Stamper is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, July 28, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Frank Bratcher will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
Sanderson of Carthage