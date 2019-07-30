Garage / Yard Sales
I Want it All Vendors Sale/Classic Car Show @ Smith County Ag Center Aug. 2 & 3, 7A-6P. Car show Saturday only 10-3. Concession stand open. Over 25 vendors. Do not want to miss out. Rain or shine. 8-1-1tpd
Moving Sale – 3 Bunch Road, Riddleton. Corner of Lover’s Lane and Bunch Road. Wednesday- Saturday 8AM-5PM. 8-1-1tpd
Friday, Saturday Aug 2 & 3 INDOOR YARD SALE @ AG CENTER, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, 7 AM – 6 PM. Tally’s Toys & Treasures, Matilda Jane, VS, LuLaRoe. Clothes for the whole family: Boutique & back to school. New/used toys: Legos, dolls & accessories, BAB, figures, preschool. Vendors have: New, vintage, antique, boutique & used.
Ask for Tally! 8-1-1tpd
Yard Sale – Saturday, August 3, 7-4, 23 Elmwood Blvd., Tanglewood. 8-1-1tpd
Yard Sale – Thursday, Aug. 1, Friday, Aug. 2, 8:00 until. Gordonsville, Agee Branch, Hickman Rd. Mens clothes, weed eaters need work, Cabbage Patch twin dolls, old, household items, dishes, Nascar stuff, Taco Bell dogs, McDonald toys, old toys, brand new headlights for Ford F250, old medicine bottles, old Pac Man arcade game, dishes, Christmas tree & Christmas decoration. Lots more stuff. 8-1-1tpd
