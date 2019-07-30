JR LEAGUE ALL STARS TO REPRESENT STATE

STATE CHAMPIONS — The Smith Co. 14U Junior League All-Stars display their championship banner at Crump Paris Park after defeating the Montgomery Central All Stars for the State Title last Wednesday night. The team will now head to Broadway, Virginia for the Junior League Baseball Regional tournament on August 1.

Pictured above front row from left: Jeff Crockett – coach, Ethan Crockett, Kyle Adams, T.J. Testa, Sam Albritton, Hudson Graber. Back row from left: Westen Vance, Peyton Hix, Neil Brown, Abe Goolsby, Ty Martin, Adam Welsh, Kylan Johnson, Maddux Bradley, Roscoe Vance – coach, Tracy Mofield – manager.

