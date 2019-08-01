OBIT: Mr. Joseph “JoJo” Givens

Mr. Joseph “JoJo” Givens, age 33, of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, July 30, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. He is survived by: daughter, Jada Givens of Lebanon; siblings, Brittany Givens & fiancé Dre Crenshaw of Carthage, Stephen Pride & wife Alyssa of Carthage, Alexis Mount of Woodbury, Timmy Wayne “TJ” Mount Jr. of Woodbury; paternal grandparents, Charles Mount & Annie Lou Mount of Woodbury; fiancé, Natasha Kirby of Lebanon; step-children, Brooklyn Guy & husband Jarrett of Lebanon, Treylee Cecil of Lebanon; special friend, Desiree Mears and her children, Jase & Kade Mears all of Woodbury; special nieces & nephews, Talon, Kendall, & Tate Pride, Davin Jamal Givens, Ka’Marie Featherson.

Mr. Givens is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, August 4, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Joshua Mark Gibbs will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Serving as pallbearers are: Dre Crenshaw, Shawn Ward, David Burke, Fred Givens Jr, Braxton Givens, Lee Evans, David Reid, Jonathan Evans, Gareion Gibbs.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

