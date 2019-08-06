Garage / Yard Sales

Summer Blowout Sale – Friday, August 9  7 to 5 PM, Saturday, August 10   7 to 3 PM.  Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, South Carthage, Tenn.  37030.  20 different booths.  Lots & lots of stuff.  New & used.  Hosted by Joann Spivey.                8-8-1tpd

Yard Sale – Off Hogan’s Creek on Thompson Hollow.  Thurs., Fri, Sat.  8-8-1tpd

Super Yard Sale with awesome deals.  Many items new & used.  Come check it out.  Aug. 8, 9 ,10.  Cancel if rain.                      8-8-1tpd

Multiple Yard Sale – Meadow Drive, Gordonsville.  Saturday, August 10 from 7AM-12PM.                8-8-1tpd

Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, August 9 & 10 at home of Larry & Brenda Preston, 224 Lancaster Hwy, Hickman.                   8-8-1tpd

625 College Ave E, Carthage.  Huge Yard Sale.  Fri. & Sat., Aug. 9-10, lots of clothes, furniture, and more!                                 8-8-1tpd

