SENIOR LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Third Consecutive State Title Results In Trip To SE Regionals

SENIOR LEAGUE STATE CHAMPIONS — The Smith Co. Senior League All Stars celebrate their State Tournament title in Bristol. The 2019 State Tournament Championship was the third consecutive title for the Smith County Senior League.After capturing state, the team traveled to Tampa, Florida to challenge for the Southeast Regional where they fell in two contests against South Carolina and Florida.

PHOTO COURTESY: LEAH GRISHAM GREGORY