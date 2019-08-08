OBIT: Mrs. Mai Dean Jones Donoho

Mrs. Mai Dean Jones Donoho, age 78, of Russell Hill, died Wednesday morning, August 7, at Smith County Health & Rehab. She is survived by: children, Jennifer Donoho of Lafayette and Jerome Donoho and wife Kelly of Tanglewood; brother, Eld. Charles Jones and wife Joyce of Russell Hill; granddaughters, Kelsey Donoho, Katie Garrett and husband Damian and Maizey Donoho.

Mrs. Donoho is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 10, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Scott Rigsby will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Mike Shoulders, Lanny Jenkins, Shane Jones, Damian Garrett, Robin Gregory and Phillip Moore

Visitation begins on Friday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage