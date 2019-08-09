OBIT: Ms. Andi Brickman

Ms. Andi Brickman, age 71, of Sevierville, died Wednesday morning, August 7, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She is survived by: daughter, Jaime Crawford and husband Jay of Sevierville; mother, Mary Knox of Carthage; siblings, Kathy Bender of Orange, VA, Robert Bailey of Gaithersburg, MD, George Bailey of North Carolina; grandchildren, Jake Crawford, Ciarra Crawford, Abigail Crawford; great-granddaughter, Maddie Crawford.

Ms. Brickman will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gaithersburg, MD.

