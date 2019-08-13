ONE INJURED IN THURSDAY WRECK

One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Highway 70/Cookeville Highway, Thursday afternoon. The location of the wreck was just west of the building known as the Blackhorse Saloon and just east of the South Carthage city limits.

The accident occurred around 3:45 p.m. A man, traveling west, driving a pickup truck, went off the right shoulder of the road, traveling behind a guardrail and down an embankment.

The truck struck a utility pole, breaking it, before traveling through bushes and trees and coming to a stop in a ravine. The man was identified as Fred J. Flatt, 64, Gainesboro.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!