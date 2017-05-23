Garage / Yard Sales
MOVING SALE – Hackett Subdivision, 22 Elmwood Blvd. Mrs. Sarah Huffines, June 1, Thur. 3:00-7:00 p.m., June 2, Fri. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Furniture, household items, linens, antiques, kitchenware, glassware, lots of misc. MUST SEE. Rain or shine. 5-25-2tpd
4 Family Yard Sale – Thursday, May 25 thru Saturday, May 27 at 107 Jackson Ave., Carthage. Thursday and Friday 8:00 to 4:00, Saturday 7:30 to 12:00. Lots of stuff to sell including household items, DVDs, books, shoes, purses, electronics, clothes-men, women, youth (brand names). More items added on Friday – 12-18 months clothes (girls), toys, pack n play, baby bed, changing table & more. 5-25-1tpd
Yard Sale – May 26 & 27, 8:00AM – until ? Connie East, 241 Old Lebanon Rd, South Carthage. 5-25-1tpd
Yard Sale– Friday, May 26th 7:00 to 3:00, Stanton Ave. in Gordonsville. Canceled if rain. Household items, clothes and more. 5-25-1tpd
BIG Yard Sale – Thursday, Friday, & Saturday, June 1, 2, & 3, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM. Chestnut Mound Emmanuel Church, 1063 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound, TN. Saturday we will also be selling food & baked goods! Beans & greens, hot dogs, cakes, pies, cookies, and more! 5-25-2t
Yard Sale – 717 Jackson Ave Friday, May 26th 8-4, Saturday, May 27th 8-. Baseball equipment, lockers, sm child rockers, white poster bed, household goods, table/4 chairs, dollhouse w/accessories, antique marble table, Husqvarna push mower, wicker bench, bathing suits/beach items, other lawn equipment, rug, children/adult clothes, much more. 5-25-1t
Huge Carport Sale – Behind Gordonsville Shoprite. May 25, 26, 27th, 7:00 AM until . Don’t miss this one. 3 families. Lots of everything. Different stuff Saturday. 5-25-1tpd
Great Yard Sale – 1st in 2 years. Large selection womens brand name clothes (sm-lg), lots shoes, jewelry and much more. Household items including leather sofa, love seat, chair. Entertainment center, bedspread & comforter sets, area rugs, lamps, decorative items, craft items. Something for everyone. 14 Bowman Branch Rd. 1st house off Hwy 25 Riddleton area, Thur May 25 8-? Fri May 26 8-12. Patty & Laura Piper, Amanda Cowan, Tammy Harper. 5-25-1t
Big Yard Sale – 304 New Hope Rd., Alexandria, 3 families. Clothes, tools, sewing machines, jewelry, what nots, too much to list. Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27. 5-25-1tpd
Sale continued from last Saturday! Women’s plus size clothes, men’s clothes, baby boy clothes, glassware, dishware, home decor, cookbooks, dining room table and chairs, and much more! Saturday, 5/27. 7am – 2pm. 28 Grigg Lane in Kempville. 5-25-1t
Yard Sale at 229 Club Springs Rd, Elmwood, Thur & Fri, 7-? 5-25-1tpd
South Carthage old 53 right down from Cumberland Supply. 8 till 1:00, May 27. 5-25-1tpd
Yard Sale – Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Mary Oliver at 80 Scruggs Lane (Cato). Signs at Hwy 10 and Fort Blount and Hwy 25 and Lick Creek. Antiques, glassware, household items, baby clothes, toys, clothes, china hutches, tools, fishing supplies and lots of other treasures. Rain or shine. 5-25-1tpd
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy May 26 & 27. Antique, vintage, collectibles, Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, Elvis fans? records, video games, vintage full or queen bed frame, jeans, dresses, much more. 5-25-1tpd
