Help Wanted

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________ 

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777.                                        3-5-tf

____________________________

If you are interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Tech, apply at Hartsville Convalescent Center, 649 McMurry Blvd. 

The next class will be starting May 30th, deadline for registration is May 25th.    We are an E O E.                              5-25-2t

____________________________

New to area. Looking for following services:  handyman, light weekly housekeeping and occasional cats pet sitter.  Gordonsville. 

References required.  Call (614) 365-0740 evenings for further information.                       5-25-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Help Wanted