Help Wanted

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

If you are interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Tech, apply at Hartsville Convalescent Center, 649 McMurry Blvd.

The next class will be starting May 30th, deadline for registration is May 25th. We are an E O E. 5-25-2t

New to area. Looking for following services: handyman, light weekly housekeeping and occasional cats pet sitter. Gordonsville.

References required. Call (614) 365-0740 evenings for further information. 5-25-1tpd

