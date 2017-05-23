TSSAA Class A State Tournament – GHS TIGERS

The Gordonsville High Tigers baseball team lost their opening game of this week’s TSSAA Class A State Tournament — falling to west Tennessee’s Huntingdon Mustangs, 4-0, in a Tuesday night duel played at Murfreesboro Riverdale.

Coach Keith Goolsby’s charges will now try to avoid tourney elimination at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24 when they face east Tennessee’s Greenback Cherokees who lost to Loretto in Tuesday’s other lower bracket game.

The double elimination event also features upper bracket teams from Goodpasture, North Greene, Summertown and Peabody.