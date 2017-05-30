Garage / Yard Sales
MOVING SALE – Hackett Subdivision, 22 Elmwood Blvd. Mrs. Sarah Huffines, June 1, Thur. 3:00-7:00 p.m., June 2, Fri. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Furniture, household items, linens, antiques, kitchenware, glassware, lots of misc. MUST SEE. Rain or shine. 5-25-2tpd
Liberty 19th Annual Town-Wide Yard Sale – June 3 – Rain or Shine. 6-1-1t
Yard Sale – June 3rd 131 Dixon Spgs Hwy. 8:00-? Couch, bar stools, shelves, blankets, baby girl clothes, lots more. 6-1-1tpd
Garage Sale – Friday, 8-3 and Sat. 8-1. 101 Dennys Br. Ln. off New Middleton Hwy. Follow signs. Great deals. No early birds. 6-1-1tpd
Carport Sale – 206 Turner Street. Friday, 8-4, Saturday 8-12. Clothes, shoes, kitchen items, radios, surround sound system, x-box with games and much more. 6-1-1tpd
