Garage / Yard Sales

MOVING SALE – Hackett Subdivision, 22 Elmwood Blvd. Mrs. Sarah Huffines, June 1, Thur. 3:00-7:00 p.m., June 2, Fri. 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Furniture, household items, linens, antiques, kitchenware, glassware, lots of misc. MUST SEE. Rain or shine.      5-25-2tpd

Liberty 19th Annual Town-Wide Yard Sale – June 3 – Rain or Shine. 6-1-1t

Yard Sale – June 3rd 131 Dixon Spgs Hwy.  8:00-?  Couch, bar stools, shelves, blankets, baby girl clothes, lots more.      6-1-1tpd

Garage Sale – Friday, 8-3 and Sat. 8-1.  101 Dennys Br. Ln. off New Middleton Hwy.  Follow signs.  Great deals.  No early birds.   6-1-1tpd

Carport Sale – 206 Turner Street.  Friday, 8-4, Saturday 8-12.  Clothes, shoes, kitchen items, radios, surround sound system, x-box with games and  much more. 6-1-1tpd

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales