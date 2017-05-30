Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

OTR DRIVERS WANTED *New pay scale – 3/1/2015* $1000 Sign on bonus • Performance bonus. Come Join our team.

Contact us for more info www.tnccinc.com 615-683-6777. 3-5-tf

If you are interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Tech, apply at Hartsville Convalescent Center, 649 McMurry Blvd.

The next class will be starting May 30th, deadline for registration is May 25th. We are an E O E. 5-25-2t

Intake/Pantry Workers $7.50 / hour Part-time. Hiring Smith County Help Center/Second Editions, 318 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030. Days 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and some Saturdays. Anywhere from 15 to 30 hours a week. Accept donations of clothing and household items. Sort and price merchandise, run cash registers, and help customers. Should be comfortable standing, walking, and climbing for large parts of the day. May need to lift, bend, and twist frequently during a given shift up to 40 pounds. 6-01-1t

UCHRA is now hiring transit operators for Smith County transportation. Interested applicants must have a license with an F endorsement.

For more information, please call the Smith County office at (615) 735-0476. 6-01-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for CNT’s. E O E 6-1-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is now accepting applications for housekeeping personnel.

Equal Opportunity Employer. 6-1-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center has openings for non certified techs, and they are needed for 1st and 2nd shifts.

The duties would include passing ice, answering call lights, making beds, passing trays, etc.

You may apply at 649 McMurry Blvd, Hartsville, TN 37074.

EOE 6-1-2t

