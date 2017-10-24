ROAD TO REOPEN – TRANSPORTATION OFFICIAL SAYS

Monday (October 23), officials with the state’s department of transportation said Highway 25 west of Carthage will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, October 31. Thousands of motorists are anxiously awaiting the reopening. The October 31 date is the third reopening date the state transportation department has set for the project since it closed in June.

With the reopening date nearing, Monday morning, the Courier contacted the state transportation department asking if the road would reopen as scheduled and for a progress report on the project. Transportation department Community Relations Specialist Kathryn Schultz said, “The roadway is still scheduled to be reopened on October 31. Paving work is scheduled to start at the end of this week.”

While tons of rock have been removed from the site, tons of loose rock remain. “The contract completion date is still May 15 (2018). There is still more blasting which will need to be done. Once the road reopens, the contractor will go back to the original blasting schedule—9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Schultz said. Rock is being transported to the Rogers Group rock quarry on Massey Road.

While the bluff has been scaled back significantly, one area is still relatively close to the roadway.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!