Garage / Yard Sales
Saturday, November 4th at 8am. Multi family garage sale at home of Robin Underwood, 186 Sykes Rd, Brush Creek. Household items, home decor, women’s and men’s clothing, youth Bear Bow, deer feeder, sporting goods, girls clothing sizes 4 to 12. Patio furniture and lots more. 11-02-1t
Huge Benefit Sale – Inside at 209 West 3rd Ave. Lots of clothes, household items, toys, etc. Low prices. 8 AM-4PM. All proceeds will go to local and international charities. 11-02-1tpd
Huge Yard Sale – Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4 at 656 Lebanon Hwy, Carthage at the home of David and Christy Eatherly, located across from Union Heights Elementary. 8am-? Name brand girl’s clothing and shoes (Converse, Nike, Vans), all sizes men & women’s clothes, home décor (lamps, lots of picture frames), handbags (Vera Bradley), toys, jewelry, lots of teenage girl clothing, children’s book, and 6 formal designer dresses. *Canceled if raining* 11-02-1tpd
