Help Wanted

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Smith County Head Start Teacher Carthage, TN $14.60 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Employment application must be in the L.B.J.& C. Central Office by November 7, 2017 or postmarked by November 7, 2017. An employment application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. 11-02-1t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for RN’s, LPN’s for 3-11 shift and 11-7 shift and CNT’s for the 3-11 shift.

You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE 11-02-1t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for Dietary. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE 11-02-1t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for Housekeeping. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE 11-02-1t

