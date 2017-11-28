Help Wanted
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 615-735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the South’s Fastest Growing Companies has a limited number of driving positions still available. Starting Pay at $18/hr. $1/hr Increase after 1 year of Service. Home Every Night. Paid Vacation & Paid Holidays. For more info on positions available. Contact: Westley Cell 615-655-7601 Office 615-699-5080. 11-30-2t
____________________________
Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for Housekeeping. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE. 11-30-2t
____________________________
Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for CNT’s for the 3-11 shift with exceptional shift diff.
Apply at 649 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE. 11-30-2t
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________