Help Wanted

Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the South’s Fastest Growing Companies has a limited number of driving positions still available. Starting Pay at $18/hr. $1/hr Increase after 1 year of Service. Home Every Night. Paid Vacation & Paid Holidays. For more info on positions available. Contact: Westley Cell 615-655-7601 Office 615-699-5080. 11-30-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for Housekeeping. You can apply at 649 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE. 11-30-2t

Hartsville Convalescent Center is currently accepting applications for CNT’s for the 3-11 shift with exceptional shift diff.

Apply at 649 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074. EOE. 11-30-2t

