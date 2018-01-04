OBIT: Mr. Mitch (Buck) Washer, Age 46, Of Gordonsville

Mr. Mitch (Buck) Washer, age 46, of Gordonsville, died Tuesday afternoon, January 2, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Jennifer Washer; 2 sons, Aaron Washer and Scott Washer both of Gordonsville; 2 sisters, Paula Mofield of Tanglewood and Jessica Hunter and husband Jimmy.

Mr. Washer is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 5, at 1:00 PM at Gordonsville Cemetery. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are: Cody Mason, Kyle Mason, Alan Sanders, Casey Sanders.

Visitation will be at Sanderson Funeral Home on Friday only from 11:00 AM until leaving for the cemetery at.12:30 PM.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

