OBIT: Mrs. Jean McKinney Culbreath, Age 71, Of Lock 7

Mrs. Jean McKinney Culbreath

Mrs. Jean Culbreath of the Lock 7 Community died at 5:55 a.m. Sunday morning January 7, 2018 at the Tennova Health Care in Lebanon where she was admitted Christmas Day December 25, 2017 with labored breathing. She was 71.

Her pastor, Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey, officiated at the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon January 9th funeral services which were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Section 3 at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Born April 16, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Albert Millard “Bud” McKinney who died at the age of 84 on January 2, 2006 and Mavis Aline Bowman McKinney who died at the age of 76 on March 24, 1985.

A sister, Mildred Ann McKinney Brown died November 13, 2000 at the age of 59.

On October 10, 1960 she was united in marriage to South Carthage native Hubert Ray Culbreath Jr.

Mr. and Mrs. Culbreath were preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Andrew “Joey” Albritton who died July 20, 2014 at the age of 31.

Mrs. Culbreath and her husband were longtime owners of Smith County Carpet Center in Carthage which is now owned and operated by their daughter and son.

She was a longtime employee in the dietary department at the former Carthage General

Hospital.

Mrs. Culbreath was saved under the preaching of the late Eld. William Isaac House and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over fifty seven years are their two children, Shelia Culbreath Padgett and husband Don, Buddy Culbreath and wife Lisa Sullins Culbreath all of the Lock 7 Community; sister, Madge McKinney Lankford of Occoquan, Virginia; brother, David Wayne McKinney and wife Bonnie of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Savannah Culbreath and Zachary Culbreath both of the Lock 7 Community, Daniel Padgett and wife Jada of the Defeated Creek Community, Crystal Padgett of Carthage; five great-grandchildren.

The Culbreath family requested memorials to the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

