OBIT: Mrs. Delores June Skeen, Age 82, Of Carthage

Mrs. Delores June Skeen, age 82, of Carthage died Wednesday morning, January 17, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Glenn Skeen; 3 sons, Jerry Skeen of Defeated Creek, Ronnie Skeen and wife Kim of Niota, Darrell Skeen and wife Tara of Canyon Lake, Texas; sister, Brenda Roach and husband Martin of Rutledge; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Skeen is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, January 19, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Derek Skeen, Zach Skeen, Shae Wise, Jeremy Skeen, Jamie Skeen and Jason Sanders.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage