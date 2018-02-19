OBIT: Dorothy “Dot” Wilkerson O’Neal, Age 82, Of Lebanon

Dorothy “Dot” Wilkerson O’Neal age 82 of Lebanon, died Tuesday evening at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon. Born Apr. 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late David Jackson and Inez Woodson Jackson Agee and was preceded in death by a step-brother, Jackie Agee. Dot was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and 32 year employee of the Waffle House.

She is survived by her husband, Paul O’Neal of Lebanon; children, Terry (Georgia) Wilkerson of Murfreesboro, Nancy Ricketts of Watertown, Keith (Nelson) Bradley-Wilkerson of Portland; Steve (Kimberly) O’Neal of Lebanon, Sherry O’Neal of Lebanon, Kelly (Russ) Hendricks of Lebanon; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; step brother, James (Janice) Agee. Funeral services 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Wilkerson officiating. Pallbearers, Steve, Stephen, Kevin and Marcie O’Neal, Russ and John Hendricks, Trent Ricketts, Paul Elliott O’Neal. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. till service time Saturday. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318