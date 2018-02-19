OBIT: Elizabeth Anne McKinny Kemp, Age 79, Of Gallatin

Elizabeth Anne McKinny Kemp, age 79 of Gallatin, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018. Funeral Service will be Monday, February 19th at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Alexander Family Heritage Funeral Home (100 Albert Gallatin Avenue), with Dr. Wade Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Shade Cemetery next to Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with James Kemp, Terry Collins, Tony Collins, Dennis Powers, Don Bandy, and Ted Kemp serving as pallbearers and The Fireside Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday, February 18th from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Monday, February 19th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Mrs. Kemp was born March 27, 1938 on Pea Ridge, in Smith County, to the late, Leon McKinney and Dorothy Direne Fields McKinney. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Herbert Harold Kemp; and sister, Sue McKinney Lowe. She is survived by son, Kenny Kemp of Lafayette; daughter, Dianna Mercier of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Emily Collins of Lebanon; brothers-in-law, Jeff Kemp (Connie) of 4 Way Inn, Smith County, Joe Kemp (Cathy) of 4 Way Inn, Smith County, and Ted Kemp (Sonya) of 4 Way Inn, Smith County; and 1 grandchild, James McKinney Kemp of Bowling Green. Mrs. Kemp was in Banking in Nashville and Gallatin for over 40 years. She started her career in politics in 1981 until 2016; she was on the Gallatin City Council for 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Shade Cemetery, c/o Connie East, 241 Old Lebanon Road, Carthage, TN 37030.

Online condolences may be submitted at alexanderheritagefh.com. Alexander Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.