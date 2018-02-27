Garage / Yard Sales
Five Little Monkeys Consignment Sale–Macon Co Fairgrounds–March 8 & 9 (8-6), March 10 (7-12). 03-01-1t
____________________________
MOVING SALE – Saturday only March 3rd 8:00 to 2:00. All types of household items/furniture/children clothing/toys and more. 17 Jean Drive Carthage, Tn
(In the Turkey Creek area). 03-01-1t
____________________________
Yard Sale – Friday & Saturday, 152 Gordon Dr., Gordonsville. Household items & misc. 8AM-5PM. 03-01-1tpd
____________________________
Huge Vendor Yard Sale – Surplus & Overstock. Bea’s adult and children clothes $1 each. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 8 am to 530. The Menagerie on Main, 202 Main Street Carthage, TN. 03-01-1t
____________________________
Place – Time & Again, 120 Alexandria Square. Thurs, March 1st, Friday, March 2, time 8-4. Special day opening Saturday from 9 til 1pm for your convenience. We will be having a huge sale. All winter clothes & shoes marked down cheap. Some spring clothes & shoes have already come in. We also have mens clothes & a few men items. Lots of Easter decorations are here. We have lots of silver trays, crystal bowls & platters for Easter dinner. We have several cabinets marked down. We will also have a yard sale outside if weather permits. 03-01-1t
____________________________
____________________________