Garage / Yard Sales
Multiple families. Furniture, dishes, clothes, etc. March 9 & 10, 9:00 – 4:00. 24 Tanglewood Rd. 3-8-1tpd
Shirley and Elisha High Estate Sale – 535 Jackson Avenue, March 9th, Friday 4:00-6:00 pm, 10th Saturday 10:00 am-4:00 pm, 11th Sunday, 2:00-4:00 pm. 3-8-1tpd
Indoor Moving Sale – Furniture, household items, pool table, outdoor furniture. Too much to list everything.
80 Vantrease Rd, Brush Creek. Rain or shine. 7:00 – 3:00. Saturday, March 10th. 3-8-1tpd
ESTATE/GARAGE/MOVING SALE
Sofas, tables, chairs, pictures, lamps – nautical – items of all kinds – lots of everything . Everything must go.
155 Lakeside Dr. Defeated Creek. Fri – March 9th – 8-5, Sat – March 10th – 8-? 3-8-1tpd
