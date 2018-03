Auto-Trucks-Cycles For Sale

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Great commuter car or teenager’s first car! 2006 Nissan Sentra 2.5 S. 204,000 miles. 32 MPG and runs great. All scheduled maintenance, including regular oil changes. Non-smoker. Scratches on right rear bumper from a minor fender bender. No dents or frame damage. Interior in great shape. New tires in Sept. 2017. Check engine light is on because of an aftermarket gas cap. VIN#3N1CB51D76L477111. $3,600. Price is negotiable. 615-804-8916 – if no answer, please leave message. 03-01-tfnc

