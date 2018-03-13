Garage / Yard Sales
Multi-family Yard Sale – Saturday, March 17, 8:00-2:00, rain or shine, 535 Jackson Avenue. Kitchen items, cookbooks, linens, bedspreads, adult and children’s clothes & shoes – many boys size 2 and under, children’s books, toys, gun case and much more. Priced to sell! 3-15-1tpd
