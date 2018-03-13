Help Wanted

Now Hiring CDL Drivers – Good compensation, hospital insurance available, late model equipment, home nights. 

Bran-EM Trucking Co. Inc.  552 Public Well Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN  37150  Telephone (615) 699-4342.  Fac (615) 699-3036.         3-15-3t

Fulltime Stylist needed at Guys and Dolls in South Carthage.  Call or come by.  615-735-1374.   3-15-1pd

Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open.  30-40 hrs. per week.  Must have high school diploma or GED. 

Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr.  Gordonsville.          3-15-2t

