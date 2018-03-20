• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Now Hiring CDL Drivers – Good compensation, hospital insurance available, late model equipment, home nights. Bran-EM Trucking Co. Inc. 552 Public Well Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150 Telephone (615) 699-4342. Fac (615) 699-3036. 3-15-3t

Smith Co. Child Care Center has 1 full time staff position open. 30-40 hrs. per week. Must have high school diploma or GED. Apply in person at the center located at 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 3-15-2t

Hiring Personal Care Attendants at UCHRA – Smith County, Cannon County, Macon County, and Warren County HRA offices are looking to hire Personal Care Attendants. For more information, please call (931) 520-9629. 3-22-4t

Help Wanted Hartsville Convalescent Center – Need a certified dietary manager (CDM) for our facility. Candidate must have stable work experience with good references. Salary open. For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ext. 113. An EOE 3-22-2t

Center Hill Marina has a full-time position available for maintenance/grounds. Please apply in person or send resumes to 450 Cove Hollow Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569 or email to ctrhill@dtccom.net. 3-22-1t

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher, Lafayette, TN $14.60 hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual Leave. Head Start will accept applications through April 2, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by April 2, 2018. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the central office, Head Start, Center, Career, or www.lbjc.org. 3-22-1t

