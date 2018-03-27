• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Now Hiring CDL Drivers – Good compensation, hospital insurance available, late model equipment, home nights. Bran-EM Trucking Co. Inc. 552 Public Well Rd, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150 Telephone (615) 699-4342. Fac (615) 699-3036. 3-15-3t

____________________________

Hiring Personal Care Attendants at UCHRA – Smith County, Cannon County, Macon County, and Warren County HRA offices are looking to hire Personal Care Attendants. For more information, please call (931) 520-9629. 3-22-4t

____________________________

Help Wanted Hartsville Convalescent Center – Need a certified dietary manager (CDM) for our facility. Candidate must have stable work experience with good references. Salary open. For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ext. 113. An EOE 3-22-2t

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________