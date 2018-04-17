Help Wanted

|
Contractors Needed – Carpenter skills of remodeling.  Steady work.  Must have tools and transportation.  Call 615-666-7614.  If no answer leave message with name and phone number with area code.  Will return your call.                 4-19-2tpd

