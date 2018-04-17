Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Contractors Needed – Carpenter skills of remodeling. Steady work. Must have tools and transportation. Call 615-666-7614. If no answer leave message with name and phone number with area code. Will return your call. 4-19-2tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________