OBIT: Mr. William Harm Of The Popes Hill Community

Mr. William Harm of the Popes Hill Community died at 10 p.m. Sunday evening April 22, 2018 at his Elijah Lane home following a long battle with M. L. S. Mr. Harm was 63.

Mr. Harm is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his wife Becky and the family were to make arrangements at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon April 23rd.

Mr. Harm was a native of Morristown, New Jersey and had resided in the Popes Hill Community since 2012.

The complete arrangements will appear in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE