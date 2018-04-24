• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

Contractors Needed – Carpenter skills of remodeling. Steady work. Must have tools and transportation. Call 615-666-7614.

If no answer leave message with name and phone number with area code. Will return your call. 4-19-2tpd

____________________________

Framing carpenters needed. Top pay for experience. Please call 615-683-6926 leave a message. 4-26-1tpd

____________________________

Help Wanted Hartsville Convalescent Center. Need a certified dietary manager (CDM) for our facility. Candidate must have stable work experience with good references. Salary open.

For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ex 113. An EOE. 4-26-2t

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________