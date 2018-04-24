Help Wanted

Contractors Needed – Carpenter skills of remodeling.  Steady work.  Must have tools and transportation.  Call 615-666-7614. 

If no answer leave message with name and phone number with area code.  Will return your call.      4-19-2tpd

Framing carpenters needed.  Top pay for experience.  Please call 615-683-6926 leave a message.  4-26-1tpd

Help Wanted Hartsville Convalescent Center.  Need a certified dietary manager (CDM) for our facility.  Candidate must have stable work experience with good references.  Salary open. 

For more information call Deborah Beasley at 615-374-2167 ex 113.  An EOE.  4-26-2t

