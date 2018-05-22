Garage / Yard Sales
Four Family Yard Sale! May 25, 7-4. Nice clothes, miscellaneous, kitchen items. Friday only. 3 Corvette Lane. 5-24-1tpd
Thurs, Fri, Sat, 1028 Cookeville Hwy, Chestnut Mound. Lots of infants to 7 yrs clothes, 80 mens shirts, sweaters, cheap, nice clothes, large size and lots of other things. Always never know what you will find here. 5-24-1tpd
Huge Garage Sale All Week – Rain or shine. 221 Cumberland Cove Dr. Carthage. 5-24-1tpd
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy, Carthage. Friday, May 25th, 8:00am – 4:00pm, Saturday, May 26th, 7:00am- 5:00 pm, Sunday, May 27th, 11:00am – 4:00pm, Monday May 28th, 8:00 am-4:00 pm. Antiques, vintage, barn wood crafts, up-cycled items, furniture, collectibles & normal yard sale items, things for men as well, a little bit of everything and a lot of it! 5-24-1tpd
Yard Sale – 15 Hogans Creek Rd. 3 families. Household items, children & adult clothing, all sizes. Thursday & Friday. May 24 & 25. 5-24-1tpd
Garage/Carpet Sale – 211 Buffalo Rd, May 25 & 26. Rain or shine. Soloflex machine, hunting gear & clothes, household items, clothes, tools, collectibles, tins, metal gas can, plus more. 8:00 to 3:00. 5-24-1tpd
288 Dixon Springs Hwy, Tanglewood – 8 til 5, Friday, May 25. 4 families. 5-24-1tpd
Garage Sale – Friday, May 25, 7-4. Baby items, toddlers, men’s, women’s clothing, household goods. Morris Subdivision, 6 Shae Lane. 5-24-1tpd
Yard Sale – 215 Fisher Ave, Carthage. Friday, 7am-3pm, Saturday, 7am-3pm. Weather permitting. 5-24-1tpd
Yard Sale– Thursday, May 24, Friday. May 25 8 until 4pm, Gordonsville, Hickman Rd. First road to the right past Cornerstone Cafe, Agee Branch. Ball cards, kayak, dishes, boys clothes, little girl clothes, blankets, Nascar stuff, Superman comics, Lord of Ring glasses, toys, wall pieces, Christmas trees, rugs, old mule collars, old loggin saw, iron kettle with stand, household items. Lots more. 5-24-1tpd
6 Ben Gentry Lane, Elmwood. Lots of stuff. Fri, 25 – Sat, 26. No early birds. 5-24-1tpd
