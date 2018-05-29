Help Wanted
Smith Co. Child Care is under new management and looking for 1 full time and 1 part time teacher. Apply at 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. No calls please. 5-24-2t
Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the South’s Fastest Growing Companies has driving positions available *Starting pay at $16/hr + OT *$1/hr increase after 1 year of service *$2/hr increase after 2 years of service *Home Every Night *Paid Vacation & Paid holidays *Health, Dental, Vision Insurance. Most of our drivers made over $50,000 last year, For more info on positions available contact: Westley Cell 615-655-7601 Office 615-699-5080. 5-31-2t
Help Wanted– Apartment maintenance for complexes in Carthage & Alexandria. 30 hours per week. $9.50 to start. Call 615-735-3110. 5-31-2tpd
