Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the South’s Fastest Growing Companies has driving positions available *Starting pay at $16/hr + OT *$1/hr increase after 1 year of service *$2/hr increase after 2 years of service *Home Every Night *Paid Vacation & Paid holidays *Health, Dental, Vision Insurance. Most of our drivers made over $50,000 last year, For more info on positions available contact: Westley Cell 615-655-7601 Office 615-699-5080. 5-31-2t

Help Wanted– Apartment maintenance for complexes in Carthage & Alexandria. 30 hours per week. $9.50 to start. Call 615-735-3110. 5-31-2tpd

Hartsville Health and Rehab is accepting applications for positions in the Dietary Department. Apply in person at 649 McMurry Blvd. Hartsville, TN 37074. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 6-7-2t

Need summer job? Help needed for general yard grooming, fence cleanup, and weed eating chores. Also exterior pressure washing and painting, along with farm maintenance of animals and barn. General cleanup of grounds and outbuildings planned. Watermelon Moon Farm at the Smith/Wilson County line past Grant. 615-444-2356. 6-7-1t

