Garage / Yard Sales
Estate Sale – women’s items. Every Friday-Saturday through June at 136 Gibbs Landing, South Carthage. 6-7-4tpd
____________________________
Absolute Garage Sale !! 128 Hogan Rd, Gordonsville. Sat & Sun 6/16-6/17 7:00 am-? Washer, dryer, furniture, pictures, wall decorations, large mirror,
TVs, printer, sewing machines, and other items. Must sell Everything!! Other info call 615-489-7499. 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
Fri. & Sat. 7 to ? 298 Alexandria Hwy, Brush Creek. Furniture, antique glassware, home decor, women’s clothes sizes 8 to 18, shoes, purses, boys clothes 4T to 6, toys,
Mickey Mouse bedroom decor. Rain cancels . 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Saturday 7-1. Furniture, household items, decorations, TV, Rock Band, Gameboy, movies, entertainment center, ladies clothes, much more.
218 Dixon Springs Hwy. 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
Huge Yard/Garage Sale – Rain or shine, 367 Pea Ridge Rd, Chestnut Mound. Chest type deep freeze 5’ $100, double oven elect. stove 30” nice, $100,
large office desk $100. Lots of stuff. Thurs & Fri 7:00 am til ? 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
Inside Moving Sale – 267 Maggart Rd, Elmwood. Saturday, 8-4. 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
5 Family Yard Sale – 18 Hebert Ln, Elmwood. Kids clothes all sizes, bicycle, tools and shoes, much more. 16th. 6-14-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________