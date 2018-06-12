Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

Estate Sale – women’s items.  Every Friday-Saturday through June at 136 Gibbs Landing, South Carthage.          6-7-4tpd

____________________________

Absolute Garage Sale !!  128 Hogan Rd, Gordonsville.  Sat & Sun 6/16-6/17 7:00 am-?  Washer, dryer, furniture, pictures, wall decorations, large mirror,

TVs, printer, sewing machines, and other items.  Must sell Everything!! Other info call 615-489-7499.                         6-14-1tpd

____________________________

Fri. & Sat. 7 to ?  298 Alexandria Hwy, Brush Creek.  Furniture, antique glassware, home decor, women’s clothes sizes 8 to 18, shoes, purses, boys clothes 4T to 6, toys,

Mickey Mouse bedroom decor.  Rain cancels .                   6-14-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale – Saturday 7-1.  Furniture, household items, decorations, TV, Rock Band, Gameboy, movies, entertainment center, ladies clothes, much more. 

218 Dixon Springs Hwy.   6-14-1tpd

____________________________

Huge Yard/Garage Sale – Rain or shine, 367 Pea Ridge Rd, Chestnut Mound.  Chest type deep freeze 5’  $100, double oven elect. stove 30” nice, $100,

large office desk $100.  Lots of stuff.  Thurs & Fri  7:00 am til ?         6-14-1tpd

____________________________

Inside Moving Sale – 267 Maggart Rd, Elmwood.  Saturday, 8-4.     6-14-1tpd

____________________________

5 Family Yard Sale – 18 Hebert Ln, Elmwood.  Kids clothes all sizes, bicycle, tools and shoes, much more.  16th.        6-14-1tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales