Garage / Yard Sales

Estate Sale – women’s items.  Every Friday-Saturday through June at 136 Gibbs Landing, South Carthage.    6-7-4tpd

Indoor Yard Sale, Carthage Full Gospel Church, 109 First Ave. W., July 6-7, Friday, 8 until 5, Saturday, 8 until Noon.  A variety of household items (no clothing) plus Sunny people, rod-arm puppets.  Proceeds benefit the puppet ministry and youth camp.                          6-28-2t

Multi family yard sale in barn Thursday & Friday 8-5:00. Rain or shine. Clothes boy and girl newborn-toddler. Boy size 8 & up, girl 10/12, full bed, dresser, chairs, dishes, picture frames, household items. 150 Green Hill Rd. Pleasant Shade. Come Hwy 85 to Defeated. Go straight on Difficult Rd. Turn first rd on left. 1 mile.                   6-28-1t

2 Family Yard Sale ! Saturday, June 30th starting at 7:30 AM.  218 College Ave East, Carthage.  Men’s, women’s, boy’s, baby girl clothing. 

Lots of baby items, bouncers, bassinet, etc. and toys.  Cancel if rain.       6-28-1tpd

Four Family Yard Sale – Friday, 7-2 Riddleton Circle.  Nice clothes: women’s, young mens, juniors, children.  Household goods, Papered Chef, kitchen gadgets, etc. 6-28-1tpd

HUGE Multi Family Yard Sale – 10 Halliburton Ln Riddleton, Friday, 28th and Saturday 29th, 8AM-4PM.  Rain or shine!  Tailgate lift, fuel tank for back of truck, glass top table, dishes, Fiesta Ware mugs, love seat, girl’s clothes sz nb-7, boy’s clothes, women’s clothes, men’s clothes, wedding dress, ladies MJ, VS, Jenny Lind baby crib, riding toys, baby jumper, infant car seat, children’s books and lots more.  6-28-1tpd

Huge Multi-Family Yard Sale – Friday and Saturday, June 29-30.  Minchey Service Center, 293 Dixon Springs Hwy, Carthage.  Antiques, chalk painted furniture, bed, couch chairs, cabinets, shelves, kitchen table, sinks, bathroom fixtures, outdoor furniture, pressure washers, appliances, elliptical, home decor, rugs, comforters, clothing, shoes, toys and much more You Won’t Want to Miss This one!                                   6-8-1tpd

Huge Indoor Benefit Yard Sale – June 29th and 30th, 7AM-6PM at the Pleasant Shade Community Center.                              6-28-1tpd

