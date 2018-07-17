Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – 39 Tanglewood Rd. Fri & Sat 8 to 4. Lots of clothes, maternity, women’s clothes, little girls, misc household items, maple table & 6 chairs. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – 115 Riverside Dr. N Thurs & Fri, 8-4, Sat. 8-12. Clothing, household items, furniture, many more items. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Storage Sale – 167 Main Street East, Gordonsville, TN. Lots of everything. Friday-Saturday, July 20-21. 7-19-1rpd
____________________________
Multiple Family Yard Sale – July 20-21 7-1 23 Elmwood Blvd, Carthage in Hackett Subdivision. Baby items, kid and adult clothes, toys, furniture, home decor, much more. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – 3 families Saturday, July 21, 8-4. 206 Turner Street. Toys, clothes, furniture, cookware and much, much more. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Saturday, July 21, 2018 7AM-2PM 653 Carmack Avenue, Carthage. Girl clothes (size 4-6/8-12), ladies clothes (size S-L), plus size clothes, men clothes (size M-XL), make up, toys, shoes, kitchenware, above-ground swimming pool steps, toddler bed, car seat, mailbox with stand, desk, entertainment center. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Garage Sale – July 20 & 21, 7am – 5pm. 17 Winfree Lane, Brush Creek, 3 miles from Hickman Square. 4 Family Sale. Name brand women’s clothes, shoes, Coach purses, Matilda Jane, name brand baby girl clothes (6mon – 3T) & shoes (Mini Melissa, Converse), household items, kitchen items, antiques and furniture. You don’t want to miss this! 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
Yard sale July 18,19,20 and 21. 8-3pm. 209 Jefferson Ave. East. Home decor, furniture, coach purses, shoes, toys, baby and kitchen items, office supplies, backpacks, DVD’s, cloth diapers EUC! Brand name clothes, MJ, Mustard Pie, Persnickety for baby/ girl/ women. And few for men. Cancel if raining. 7-19-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________