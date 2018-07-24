Garage / Yard Sales
Garage Sale – 170 Lisa Drive, Gordonsville, July 27 – 28, 9AM-4PM. 7-26-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Saturday, July 28, 7am-3pm, 962 Lebanon Highway. Women/men clothing and shoes, baby items, home interior pictures and collectibles, household items, furniture including full size brass bed with mattress and box springs, end tables with matching coffee table, lamps, rocker recliner, computer desk with chair, dishes including plates, bowls, glassware. Many more items. Rain or shine.
Home of Richard and Gina Anderson. 7-26-1tpd
____________________________
4 family plus size yard sale! First sale in 3 years! Most everything $5 or less! July 27 & 28 from 7am til ??? 853 Lebanon Hwy (before Smith/Wilson line). Will reschedule if rain. 7-26-1tpd
____________________________
Two Yard Sales on Roberts Ln. in Rome off Highway 70, July 27 & 28. Vintage glassware, etc, kids clothes, toys & books, women’s boutique clothes size small, DVDs, shoes, men’s shorts, housewares and much more. 8:00 AM till ? 7-26-1tpd
____________________________
Huge 3 Family Yard Sale this Fri and Sat 295 Alexandria Hwy, Brush Creek, rain or shine, lots of clothes and toys, mens XL-4XL, boys 4-10, girls 3T-16, womens lots of jeans and shoes perfect for school. 7-26-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale- 117 Adel Street South Carthage Fri 8-4 , Sat 8-12. Clothing, household items, furniture, and many more items. 7-26-1t
____________________________
____________________________
____________________________