Help Wanted

Smith County Child Care is looking for a full-time teacher. Apply in person, no calls. 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 8-9-2t
Hartsville Health and Rehab is now accepting applications for a 3-11 and 7pm to 7am LPN.
Contact Dana Drown, DON 615-374-2167, ext. 123. EOE 8-9-2t
Hartsville Health and Rehab is accepting applications for a Certified Dietary Manager and Cooks.
Contact Deborah Beasley @ 615-374-2167, ext. 113. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 8-9-2t
