Garage / Yard Sales
Yard Sale – Aug. 17th, 18th 8AM-5 PM, 7 Carver Hollow, Difficult area. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, free clothes, bedroom suite, canning jars, porcelain dolls, books and more. 8-16-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Sat., Aug. 18 only. The Biggest Sale of the Year. Antiques, furniture, tools, freezers, iron patio set, 150,000 BTU shop heater, you name it, we have it. 147 Gordon, Dr., Gordonsville. 8-16-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Aug. 17-18, Friday and Saturday. 106 Morris Avenue, Carthage. 8-16-tpd
____________________________
Carport Sale – 14 Roberts Ln., Lebanon 37087 home of Doris Watts. Thursday, 16th, and Friday 17th. Furniture, household items, boys toys, clothes, adult women clothes, wooden homemade holiday decor and more. 8-16-1tpd
____________________________
Antique Yard Sale – Saturday, 18th, 9:00 til 5:00. Cedar Point Circle, off Highway 53, past Crump Paris Park, follow signs. Lots of antique glassware and pink depression. Antique straight chairs, water stand, buffet, table, dresser and mirror, Cario, wall telephone, and household items. 8-16-1tpd
____________________________
____________________________