Help Wanted

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Red Boiling Springs Head Start Custodian/Center Assistant, Red Boiling Springs, TN $7.75 per hour, 8 Hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Head Start will accept applications through September 4, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by September 4, 2018. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. An Employment Application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. 8-30-1t

