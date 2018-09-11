Garage / Yard Sales

|
MOVING SALE –  When? Sat, Sept 15th 1-5pm. Where? 6 T AND P Lane (off Ballenger Rd). What? EVERYTHING!   9-13-1tpd

Yard Sale – Thursday, 9-13, Friday, 9-14 at 70 Lebanon Hwy.  9-13-1tpd

325 Lebanon Hwy.  13, 14, 15th.  Refrigerator, treadmill, patio furniture, ladders, tools, saws, kerosene heaters, power washer, compressor, shooters, fishing equipment, weedeater, clothes, shoes, jewelry, guitar,  much more.   9-13-1tpd

Yard Sale – Sept. 14 & 15, Friday and Saturday at 144 Cumberland Cove, Carthage. 

Adult clothing, boys and girl clothes, toys and furniture.          9-13-1tpd

Yard Sale – 13th &14th,  8 A-4P in Elmwood off Horseshoe Bend Rd.  Turn right on first street 70 Sullivan Bend Rd.  Baby clothes, boys clothes sizes 0 to 8, ladies, men clothes, baby items, toys.  Come check us out.  Too much to mention.  Cancel if rain.                   9-13-1tpd

Yard Sale – Cookeville Hwy, 59B across from Save Way. Inside sales.  Friday & Saturday 8 AM-3PM.           9-13-1tpd

Yard Sale – 103 Hackett Hollow Ln, 1 mile on R after Monoville Dollar Store.  Follow signs.  Men’s, women and children’s clothing & shoes.  Household items, brown sectional, solid oak ent. center, toys, books, kid craft kitchen.                9-13-1tpd

