Garage / Yard Sales
Multi-Family Garage Sale – Friday, September 21st, 8:00-6:00 and Saturday, September 22nd 8:00-12:00 @ 747 Pleasant Shade Hwy. red brick on left past community center. Formal dresses, clothes girls’ newborn – 10/12, brand name small junior girls, women and men clothing, shoes of all sizes. Infrared heater, Goodyear Wrangles tires, turkey fryer w/peanut oil, 2 unit stove top, misc. furniture, bedding, lamps, lots of misc. kitchen items, books, dvds, toys and lots, lots more.
Marsha Russell 615-418-5856, Mitzi Long 615-489-5499 and Phyllis Rigsby 615-677-6156. 9-20-1tpd
Moving Sale – Kyle Hollow Ln. Sykes, at the Duncans. Sept. 21 & 22. Jewelry, bedroom suite 2 of them, glassware, tools, antique furniture, kids toys and a whole lot more. 9-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – Friday, Sept. 21 107 Morris Ave. Men, women & children clothing, household and decorative items. Reschedule for Saturday, Sept. 22 if raining. Linda Upchurch and Jennifer Agee. 9-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – 213 Hogans Creek Rd, Carthage 37030. Thurs 20th, Fri 21st of Sept. Tools, crafts, furniture, household items and more. 9-20-1tpd
JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy Carthage. Saturday, September 22nd 7:00-5:00. A little bit of everything! 9-20-1tpd
Yard Sale – 129 Read Ave, South Carthage. Friday 21 & Saturday 22. Diamond ring, washer and dryer, table and chairs, clothes all sizes, glassware overload, curio cabinet. Too much to mention. Priced to sell! 9-20-1tpd
