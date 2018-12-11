Garage / Yard Sales

|
I want it all.  Time  7AM-5PM.  Date Dec. 14-15 at the Smith Co. Ag Center.  27 plus vendors.  Do not want to miss this indoor sale.  Nice stuff for Christmas.          12-06-2tpd

Moving Sale – Bedroom set, couch, lamps, lift chair, other items.  Dec. 15, 9 till 3.  Hickory Hills Apartments  401.      12-13-1tpd

