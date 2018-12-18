Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

CDL Driver needed – Class A over the road. Must have clean records. No Northeast states. No forced dispatch. You name your miles and your lanes. Sunfresh Farm 615-374-3385. 10-18-tf

UCHRA seeking safe, friendly drivers with a Class D license and F endorsement for flexible, part-time opportunity. All Agency drivers must pass a drug and alcohol screening, pass a background check, and have a clean driving record. For more information, call (931) 528-1127 or visit the local UCHRA office. Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer. 10-25-tf

Comfort Suites, Lebanon – now hiring front Desk Agents. We will train eager, honest, dependable people for office line level positions. Applicants must be able to work all shifts and days. Please apply in person. 11-29-4t

Need full and part time help in the Gordonsville area for security company. Please contact Alicia Bennett at 615-268-7761 or apply online at www.aus.com/careers. 12-13-4tpd

