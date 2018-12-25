Help Wanted

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________ 

CDL Driver needed – Class A over the road.  Must have clean records.  No Northeast states.  No forced dispatch. 

You name your miles and your lanes.   Sunfresh Farm  615-374-3385.       10-18-tf

____________________________

UCHRA seeking safe, friendly drivers with a Class D license and F endorsement for flexible, part-time opportunity. All Agency drivers must pass a drug and alcohol screening, pass a background check, and have a clean driving record. For more information, call (931) 528-1127 or visit the local UCHRA office. Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency is an Equal Opportunity Employer.                            10-25-tf

____________________________

Need full and part time help in the Gordonsville area for security company.  Please contact Alicia Bennett at 615-268-7761 or apply online at www.aus.com/careers.  12-13-4tpd

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________

Posted in Help Wanted