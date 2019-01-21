OBIT: Mr. Cliff Roby

Mr. Cliff Roby, of Carthage, died at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at the age of 86 at 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning January 20, 2019 where he was admitted January 7th.

Bro. Matt Davis officiated at the 11 a.m. Wednesday morning January 23rd funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside his wife in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was one of three children of the late Staley Roby who died in 1965 and Ina Ercie Snyder Roby who died in 1991 and was born Clifford Lamar Roby in Arlington in Upshur County, Ohio on January 28, 1932.

Mr. Roby was preceded in death by a sister, Ercie Roby who died October 11, 2008 at the age of 82 ad by a brother, Cleat Roby who died in January of 1999.

On June 16, 1956 he was united in marriage to the form Beatrice “Bea” Ann Mizer. She preceded him in death at the age of 69 on November 19, 2006.

Mr. Roby was a 1948 graduate of Port Washington High School in Port Washington, Ohio.

He proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict with the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D. C. on January 7, 1955. He was inducted in Canton, Ohio on January 8, 1951.

His total overseas service was one year, eleven months and twelve days and for his meritorious service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Germany Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Roby was an Industrial Insurance Contractor for the Nationwide Insurance Company on Ohio for over thirty eight years before his retirement in 1993.

After retirement he and his wife relocated to Carthage on Valley View Drive to be near their grandchildren.

Mr. Roby was a member of the Carthage First Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Roby Henry and husband Gerald of the McClures Bend Community, Kay Roby McFarlane and husband David of Cedarville, Ohio; two sons, Steven Roby of Sparta and Greg Roby and wife Susan of Findlay, Ohio; eleven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

